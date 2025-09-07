SI

Aaron Rodgers’s First Steelers Drive Results in Touchdown

Rodgers is looking pretty comfortable with his new team.

Madison Williams

Aaron Rodgers threw his first touchdown as a Steeler to Ben Skowronek.
There was a lot of pressure on quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he entered his first official game as a Pittsburgh Steeler on Sunday facing none other than his former team, the New York Jets.

The veteran quarterback was booed by fans at MetLife Stadium as he ran onto the field for the Steelers' first drive of the game, and he was quickly sacked on the first play of Pittsburgh's offense.

However, Rodgers's first drive as a Steeler ended up being successful, resulting in a touchdown. Rodgers completed four of his five pass attempts (his only failed pass was one to DK Metcalf) for 62 receiving yards. The 22-yard touchdown was scored by Ben Skowronek after a long drive.

Rodgers definitely stood up when proving to NFL and Steelers fans alike that he's still got it (at least right off the bat). If anything, the 41-year-old looks pretty comfortable with his new squad. Let's see how he does the rest of the 2025 season.

