Patriots Defender Had Telling Comments About Aaron Rodgers's Ailments in Jets' Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are now 2-6 after Sunday's loss to the Patriots. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are once again looking for answers after yet another disappointing loss, this time to the lowly New England Patriots on Sunday which dropped them to 2–6 on the season.

The 40-year-old quarterback came into the season healthy but has clearly been dinged up throughout the first eight weeks of the season.

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux saw the QB's struggles firsthand on Sunday and had some telling quotes about Rodgers's ailments and struggles in the pocket.

"He's struggling right now, just a Hall of Fame quarterback like that, you hate to see him go out that way," Godchaux said. "But I'm always going to take a win against him. But he definitely don’t look the same. He can’t move back there. I can run and him down and catch him. He don’t look mobile at all."

Rodgers and the Jets don't have any time to rest as they're hosting the 6-2 Texans on Thursday night.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

