Patriots Defender Had Telling Comments About Aaron Rodgers's Ailments in Jets' Loss
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are once again looking for answers after yet another disappointing loss, this time to the lowly New England Patriots on Sunday which dropped them to 2–6 on the season.
The 40-year-old quarterback came into the season healthy but has clearly been dinged up throughout the first eight weeks of the season.
Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux saw the QB's struggles firsthand on Sunday and had some telling quotes about Rodgers's ailments and struggles in the pocket.
"He's struggling right now, just a Hall of Fame quarterback like that, you hate to see him go out that way," Godchaux said. "But I'm always going to take a win against him. But he definitely don’t look the same. He can’t move back there. I can run and him down and catch him. He don’t look mobile at all."
Rodgers and the Jets don't have any time to rest as they're hosting the 6-2 Texans on Thursday night.