Aaron Rodgers Frustrated with NFL's Decision on Preferred Helmet Model

Rodgers is having trouble finding a helmet that he's comfortable with ahead of the new season.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the league's decision on his previous preferred helmet model.
New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spent time between minicamp workouts this week trying to find a comfortable helmet.

That's because the NFL banned Rodgers's preferred Schutt Air XP Q11 helmet and he will not be allowed to wear it this fall. A year ago, Rodgers wore this helmet while the NFL contemplated a decision. It was listed as "not recommended" for player use last season, but was not banned. This season, the model's use is prohibited.

Rodgers expressed his frustration with the league's decision on Tuesday.

"I can't stand the [new] helmet," Rodgers said. "I've worn a Schutt for 20 years and somehow it finally didn't pass the safety standards."

Rodgers will eventually find a helmet to wear this season, but no guarantees it matches up with the Schutt model he's used to. Just like Rodgers's employer, things can change over the course of two decades.

