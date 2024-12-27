Aaron Rodgers Gave Several Awesome Gifts to the Jets O-Line
The New York Jets are not having the season they imagined, but at least the team's offensive linemen had a great Christmas.
Several reports claim quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave some pretty sweet gifts to his offensive linemen.
Each lineman received a custom Tom Ford suit, Tom Ford cologne, Tom Ford sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton passport holder, a stereo speaker and a bottle of Devils River bourbon.
Rodgers has been sacked 33 times in 15 games this season. Imagine what he would have bought each of them if they'd kept him upright more often.
The Jets are limping toward the finish of a lost season. They're 4–11 after entering the season with playoff expectations. Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas have both been fired and even Rodgers has repeatedly admitted it's unclear if he'll be welcomed back to New York next season.
The 41-year-old quarterback has completed 62.8% of his passes for 3,511 yards, with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His passer rating of 90.8 is his worst since he was backing up Brett Favre in 2006 and his QBR of 51.9 ranks 23rd in the NFL.
Hey, at least he was willing to give his linemen some pretty sweet gifts for the holidays.