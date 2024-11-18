Aaron Rodgers Gave Uninspiring Quote About Finding Motivation for Rest of Season
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets suffered another devastating loss Sunday as they fell at home to the Indianapolis Colts, 28-27. What made this defeat so painful was that they had an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter and couldn't find a way to take care of business down the stretch.
The Jets entered this season with the highest of expectations but now they're 3-8, have lost seven of their last eight games, and can pretty much forget about any chances of making the playoffs.
Rodgers was asked after the game how he'll find motivation for the rest of the season, and his answer was pretty uninspiring.
"I’m in my 20th year so I've figured out a way to do this for a long time so you've just got to remember why you fell in love with this game," he said. "This will be definitely a week to clear all of our heads and come back and stick together."
Rodgers's body language during that answer didn't seem all that great:
The good news for the Jets is they're now on their bye week so they definitely won't lose in Week 12.
But this lost season could get even more disappointing when they return for the final stretch.