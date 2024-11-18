SI

Aaron Rodgers Gave Uninspiring Quote About Finding Motivation for Rest of Season

Andy Nesbitt

The New York Jets are now 3-8 after Sunday's loss to the Colts.
The New York Jets are now 3-8 after Sunday's loss to the Colts. / @SNY
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets suffered another devastating loss Sunday as they fell at home to the Indianapolis Colts, 28-27. What made this defeat so painful was that they had an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter and couldn't find a way to take care of business down the stretch.

The Jets entered this season with the highest of expectations but now they're 3-8, have lost seven of their last eight games, and can pretty much forget about any chances of making the playoffs.

Rodgers was asked after the game how he'll find motivation for the rest of the season, and his answer was pretty uninspiring.

"I’m in my 20th year so I've figured out a way to do this for a long time so you've just got to remember why you fell in love with this game," he said. "This will be definitely a week to clear all of our heads and come back and stick together."

Rodgers's body language during that answer didn't seem all that great:

The good news for the Jets is they're now on their bye week so they definitely won't lose in Week 12.

But this lost season could get even more disappointing when they return for the final stretch.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL