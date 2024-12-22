SI

Aaron Rodgers, Jets Offense Make Sad NFL History With Another Low-Scoring Loss

The Jets never punted and still only scored nine points.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets fell to 4-11 with a loss to the Rams on Sunday
The New York Jets fell to 4-11 on Sunday with a depressing loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Metlife Stadium. It wasn't the loss itself that was depressing, but how it came about. Because the Jets actually played pretty well— particularly on offense— yet still failed to get points on the board and made sad NFL history in the process.

Aaron Rodgers led the offense on numerous drives into opposing territory. In fact he did it well enough that the Jets did not punt once all day. And yet! When the final horn sounded, New York put up nine points in the 19-9 loss.

If you feel it's outrageous the offense managed only nine points despite punting zero times on nine possessions, that's because it is! The Jets became the first team in a quarter-century to fail to hit double-digits in a game where they never punted. Worse, it's only the second time since 1940 an NFL team has hit that mark. Both stats are courtesy of ESPN's Rich Cimini.

For those keeping track at home: the Jets scored one touchdown (but missed the extra point), made one field goal, missed one field goal, turned the ball over on downs three times, and fumbled once. Fittingly their final possession ended before it began, as the Jets fumbled a punt return after the two-minute warning to seal their fate.

A no-good, very bad season for Gang Green keeps hitting new lows. Perhaps next week's penultimate contest against the Buffalo Bills will bring some light.

