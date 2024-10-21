SI

Aaron Rodgers Had NFL Fans Confused With Weird Water Bottle Move During Jets' Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are 2-5 after their loss to the Steelers.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are 2-5 after their loss to the Steelers. / @NBCSports
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had their nightmare start to the season take another bad turn Sunday night when they lost to Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers, 37-15. The Jets have now lost four straight games and sit at 2-5 on the season.

Rodgers threw for 276 yards and one touchdown but also had two interceptions in the loss. Davante Adams, who the Jets traded for last week, had just three catches for 30 yards.

Rodgers was frustrated throughout Sunday night's loss but one moment caught by NBC's cameras had fans wondering what he was doing. In case you missed it, the 40-year-old QB was seen taking some big sniffs from a water bottle while on the sideline. There were likely some smelling salts in the bottle, which is something he has used in the past, but still, fans weren't sure what they were seeing.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL