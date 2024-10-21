Aaron Rodgers Had NFL Fans Confused With Weird Water Bottle Move During Jets' Loss
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had their nightmare start to the season take another bad turn Sunday night when they lost to Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers, 37-15. The Jets have now lost four straight games and sit at 2-5 on the season.
Rodgers threw for 276 yards and one touchdown but also had two interceptions in the loss. Davante Adams, who the Jets traded for last week, had just three catches for 30 yards.
Rodgers was frustrated throughout Sunday night's loss but one moment caught by NBC's cameras had fans wondering what he was doing. In case you missed it, the 40-year-old QB was seen taking some big sniffs from a water bottle while on the sideline. There were likely some smelling salts in the bottle, which is something he has used in the past, but still, fans weren't sure what they were seeing.