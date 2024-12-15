Aaron Rodgers Hilariously Roasted Himself Over One Unlikely Stat in Jets' Win
Aaron Rodgers has been making the wrong kind of history lately, failing to help the New York Jets clinch a winning season or secure a playoff berth in what was supposed to be a resurgent year for the organization.
In Sunday’s 32-35 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, however, Rodgers added a special individual accolade to his resume as he became the first player in Jets history to record three passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and 45 rushing yards.
Rodgers finished as the team’s leading rusher ahead of Breece Hall, who had nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown.
The 41-year-old had some jokes about his unusual feat after the game.
“I mean, you guys probably know better, but it’s been a long time since I’ve led a team in rushing. I take a lot of pride in my minimal athleticism,” Rodgers told reporters.
“But this is what I’ve trained so hard for during those nine months,” continued Rodgers. “Obviously I feel a lot better, you guys know it, you’ve seen it the last few weeks.”
Rodgers completed 16 of 30 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s victory, producing his most dangerous drives in tandem with star wideout Davante Adams.
The Jets (4-10) may not have much to play for in their final three games of the 2024 season, but at least Rodgers seems to have retained his wry sense of humor during these dark times.