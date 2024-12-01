Jets Clinch Ninth Straight Losing Season After Blowing Second Half Lead vs. Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Jets 26-21 in Week 13. The Jets had a 14-0 lead after the first quarter as Aaron Rodgers threw two early touchdown passes, but the offense didn't score a single point in the final three quarters as Seattle came all the way back to hand the Jets their ninth loss of the season.
Aaron Rodgers completed 21-of-39 passes for 185 yards and really got the Seattle comeback going by throwing a 91-yard pick-six to Leonard Williams, who would go on to add two sacks to his stat line.
Rodgers threw up a prayer on the final play offensive play of the game for the Jets as he got crushed.
With the loss the Jets have clinched their ninth consecutive losing season. They've lost three straight games and are just 3-9 on the season after firing both their coach and general manager. Somehow the loses continue to mount.