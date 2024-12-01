SI

Jets Clinch Ninth Straight Losing Season After Blowing Second Half Lead vs. Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers did not have a great second half.

Stephen Douglas

Aaron Rodgers throws against the Seahawks’ defense.
Aaron Rodgers throws against the Seahawks’ defense. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Jets 26-21 in Week 13. The Jets had a 14-0 lead after the first quarter as Aaron Rodgers threw two early touchdown passes, but the offense didn't score a single point in the final three quarters as Seattle came all the way back to hand the Jets their ninth loss of the season.

Aaron Rodgers completed 21-of-39 passes for 185 yards and really got the Seattle comeback going by throwing a 91-yard pick-six to Leonard Williams, who would go on to add two sacks to his stat line.

Rodgers threw up a prayer on the final play offensive play of the game for the Jets as he got crushed.

With the loss the Jets have clinched their ninth consecutive losing season. They've lost three straight games and are just 3-9 on the season after firing both their coach and general manager. Somehow the loses continue to mount.

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

