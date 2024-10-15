Aaron Rodgers Made Honest Admission About Bills' Roughing the Passer Penalty
The New York Jets dropped to 2–4 on the season following Monday night's loss against the Buffalo Bills, a game which was largely plagued by penalties from both teams.
When asked about the game, Rodgers made clear he wasn't pleased with how the game was officiated, noting that some of flags thrown seemed "a little ridiculous."
One penalty in particular left fans scratching their heads––a roughing the passer call that went against the Bills. Rodgers mentioned that call as being "really bad," making clear that he felt it wasn't roughing.
"Seemed a little ridiculous. Some of them seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me. That's not roughing the passer. Might as well play 'Sarcastaball' if we're going to call those things," Rodgers said in his postgame media address.
Officials had deemed that A.J. Epenesa drove Rodgers into the ground with his full body weight, a move that's prohibited. It seemed like a perfectly clean sack, and it appears even Rodgers is on board with the notion that it wasn't an illegal hit.
The Jets ultimately scored on that drive, which was extended due to the roughing the passer call against Epenesa. While it didn't end up impacting the result, with Buffalo winning 23–20, it was certainly a controversial moment in the game.
Rodgers and the Jets will look to get back into the win column (something that has evaded them for three straight weeks) in Week 7 when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in yet another primetime showdown.