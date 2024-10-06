SI

Aaron Rodgers Addresses Injury Suffered in Jets' Loss to Vikings

Andy Nesbitt

Aaron Rodgers hurt his ankle during the Jets' loss to the VIkings.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets suffered their second straight loss on Sunday, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-17, in London.

The 40-year-old quarterback was seen hobbling around after getting his legs wrapped up while being taken down by Vikings defenders in the third quarter. Rodgers was able to stay in the game but it was clear that he wasn't 100-percent after the hit.

Rodgers addressed the situation after the game saying: "I got my foot caught in the pile there. Just seems to be a low ankle sprain." He added that he heard "noises" when he was taken down but it didn't appear to be nearly as serious as the torn right Achilles he suffered last season.

Rodgers and the Jets will be back in action in Week 6 when they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday NIght Football. We'll have to see how his ankle injury will affect his status for that game.

