Aaron Rodgers Found Sneaky Way to Avoid Sack With Controversial Play vs. Packers
While Aaron Rodgers couldn't get the win against his old team on Sunday night, he was definitely up to his old tricks.
The Steelers quarterback came up short against the Packers in Week 8's 35-25 loss, throwing for two touchdowns against Jordan Love's three, and he could only watch as his Packers heir helped put up 21 points in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.
For all of Rodgers' apparent deficiencies in the twilight years of his NFL career, he showed his mind was still as sharp as ever on one controversial play late in the game.
Rodgers and the Steelers were up 16-14 in the third quarter when the veteran quarterback seemed to fumble the ball at midfield. Rodgers got tackled from behind by a Packers defender, and just before he was pulled to the ground, Rodgers released the ball which was then recovered by Packers' Rashan Gary.
The original call was a forced fumble recovered by Gary, but upon review, the officials ruled it an incomplete pass by Rodgers. The Steelers marched back down the field and were able to get a field goal out of it.
A new video of that play shows Rodgers's quick thinking that avoided what would have been a sack, as Rodgers could be seen making a throwing motion to pitch the ball at the feet of his "intended" receiver, Jaylen Warren, even though Warren was a bit pre-occupied pass-blocking.
Check out that sneaky move below:
Had Rodgers held onto the ball, it would have been a sack. Had he not made the arguable throwing motion to Warren, it would been held up as a fumble.
Still, many NFL fans thought Rodgers was taking advantage of an intentional grounding loophole by throwing it to Warren since the running back was clearly not in a position to catch the ball.