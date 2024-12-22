Aaron Rodgers Was Super Bummed Out After Jets Wouldn't Let Him Take Late TO vs. Rams
The Los Angeles Rams beat the New York Jets 19-9 in Week 16. The Jets made history as they became the frist team to not punt, but not score 10 points, which may have actually been the highlight of their week.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense got off to a promising start as their first drive went 99 yards and resulted in a touchdown. After Rodgers and DaVante Adams connected in the end zone the quarterback was feeling so good he broke out the dance moves. The Jets would manage three points the rest of the way.
Rodgers' only other highlight from the game would be getting into a heated altercation with a coach on the Rams' sideline.
Since the Jets did move the ball throughout the game, they were in position to score in the fourth quarter before settling for a missed field goal attempt. Moments before they lined up to kick, Rodgers looked to the sideline and asked if he could take a timeout. He was denied and was unable to hide his disappointment.
Rodgers finished with 256 passing yards on 42 attempts and lost one fumble.
The Jets are now 4-11.