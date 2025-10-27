Why Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love Didn't Do a Jersey Swap After Packers Beat Steelers
Sunday night was a special game for Aaron Rodgers as he faced the Packers for the first time since he was traded away by the storied franchise in 2023. It didn't go as he hoped, however, as the Steelers lost at home, 35-25, to fall to 4-3 on the season.
The Packers decided to trade Rodgers to the Jets back in April of 2023 because they felt Jordan Love was ready to take over the reins and on Sunday night he once again showed that he can be a dominant quarterback as he threw 360 yards and three touchdowns. At one point he completed 20 straight passes, which is something Rodgers was never able to do while he was with the Packers.
Green Bay is now 5-1-1 and remains on top of the NFC North standings with a slight lead over the Lions.
Rodgers, meanwhile, finished with 219 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Steelers, who are in first place in the AFC North despite the disappointing loss.
Rodgers and Love were seen sharing a special moment on the field after the game with mics picking up Rodgers telling Love that he loved him.
Many fans wondered why Rodgers and Love didn't do a jersey swap in that moment, with some thinking Rodgers might have snubbed his former teammate.
That wasn't the case however, as Love said after the game that they planned to do one in the future.
“Just said good game, keep going for the rest of the season,” Love said of their postgame moment. “I want him to stay healthy, and I’ve got a lot of love for him. Very fun to go against him. I told him I needed that jersey, and we’re gonna exchange them at a later time.”
It makes some sense that Rodgers didn't want to immediately rip of his jersey and give it to Love with everyone watching. But that would have been awesome for fans to see.
But it sounds like Love is going to eventually get Rodgers's jersey from Sunday night's game and it's clear from their postgame exchange that Sunday night's matchup meant a lot to both of them.