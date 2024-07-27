Aaron Rodgers Made Joking Proposal to Jordan Love in Wake of Huge New Packers Deal
The Green Bay Packers did it again. After transitioning seamlessly from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers without missing a beat, they successfully transitioned from Rodgers to Jordan Love, again without missing a beat. The organization signaled to the football world they feel they did it again, at least, by signing Love to a record-breaking contract extension worth $220 million over four years with $155 million guaranteed.
On Saturday, Rodgers spoke about his former backup on NFL Network and praised Love for earning his huge deal. He also made a joking proposal— that Love should not spend all his newfound earnings at once, but if he did, Rodgers has some property in the area he's trying to offload.
"First of all, since you mentioned it, I want to give a shoutout to Jordan Love becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL," Rodgers said to Brian Baldinger and Judy Battista. "Don't spend it all in one place, but if you do, I still have a house in Green Bay that's up for sale."
Rodgers spent 17 seasons with the Packers and made just over $300 million while playing there, per Spotrac. So Love has at least another contract to go before he ends up in his predecessors financial territory with the franchise—and, perhaps, before he ends up with as big of a house.
Rodgers' divorce from Green Bay was not the prettiest but it seems like things worked out for everybody, more or less. Love got a full season to prove he was the heir apparent and did just that. Now he's getting paid like it. Rodgers got paid a tidy sum himself by the New York Jets. While his first season was a wash as he tore his Achilles in the first quarter of his first game, the roster is still ripe with talent for his second season with Gang Green and there's a legit path to title contention.
Time will tell if Love takes Rodgers up on his offer, though.