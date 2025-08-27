Aaron Rodgers Offers Blunt Answer When Asked About Week 1 Jets Reunion

"At 5 o'clock eastern on that Sunday, it's only going to be on to the next game. That's just the way it is."#Steelers QB @AaronRodgers12 downplays his Week 1 matchup with the Jets to @AdamSchein and reveals if he has any regrets about his time in NY.



🔗 https://t.co/RTimOxpXmN pic.twitter.com/NOoiHju1Bp