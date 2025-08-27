Aaron Rodgers Offers Blunt Answer When Asked About Week 1 Jets Reunion
Aaron Rodgers will quickly get his Jets reunion crossed off the list when the Steelers face New York in Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 7.
While the NFL may hype up the matchup otherwise seen as a mediocre one for the first week of the season, Rodgers doesn't really see the significance in the meeting, even if it is against his former team. The veteran quarterback sees this game as any other one out of the 17 in a given season.
"Probably nowhere near where it might be made out," Rodgers said when asked by Adam Schein what it will be like to face his former Jets teammates. "A lot has changed over there, coaching staff-wise, player-wise. Obviously, I have friendships over there, but it's one game out of 17, and at 5 o'clock Eastern on that Sunday, it's only going to be on to the next game. So that's just the way it is."
It's understandable why Rodgers might not hold many emotions when it comes to facing the Jets, a team he basically only played on for one season. His first season with New York in 2023 was cut short after just a few plays as he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 1. Rodgers posted his career-worst record as a starter last season, going 5–12 with the Jets. He may not hold the most fond memories of playing with New York, to say the least.
Rodgers won't be the only one facing his old team in this matchup. Jets quarterback Justin Fields was a Steeler last season, mostly playing behind Russell Wilson. He'll have a lot to prove against Pittsburgh, a team that never really gave him a fair chance.