Aaron Rodgers Signing With Steelers Makes Must-Watch Week 1 Clash vs. Jets Official
Aaron Rodgers will be back at MetLife Stadium in Week 1, though this time around he won't be taking the field as a member of the New York Jets.
After many months of speculation, Rodgers has officially informed the Pittsburgh Steelers that he intends to sign with the organization and attend next week's minicamp. As such, he figures to be under center in Week 1 when the Steelers travel to East Rutherford, N.J. for a season-opening showdown against the Jets.
On the other side of the field will be former Pittsburgh quarterback Justin Fields, who signed with New York this offseason. The two teams effectively swapped quarterbacks and will now pit their new-look offenses up against one another to start off the campaign in what figures to be a must-watch Week 1 reunion.
Both quarterbacks will be out to exact revenge. Fields, despite playing well as the starter for the Steelers, was benched in favor of the veteran Russell Wilson after six games, despite throwing just one interception and leading the team to a 4-2 record. As for Rodgers, his debut season with the Jets was derailed by an Achilles injury on the very first drive of the season, and he had a rather tumultuous second season with the team before departing this offseason.
Now with both quarterbacks in new surroundings, Rodgers and Fields will face off head to head as they look to get the 2025 season started on a high note for their new teams.