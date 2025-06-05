Aaron Rodgers’s Old Comments on Mike Tomlin Resurface After QB Joins Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers undoubtedly know that they're taking a big gamble by agreeing to sign Aaron Rodgers in what could very likely be the last NFL season of his career.
The 41-year-old is reportedly set to join the Steelers on a one-year deal and will meet the team next Tuesday for the start of minicamp. This marks Rodgers's third NFL franchise, while the Steelers will be fielding their fifth different Week 1 starting quarterback in as many seasons dating back to 2021.
A big factor in Rodgers's free agency decision to finally join Pittsburgh was coach Mike Tomlin, according to Adam Schefter. "Tomlin was a drawing card for Rodgers, and was happy to work within Rodgers’ timeline. He is a major reason that Rodgers will be a Steeler," Schefter wrote Thursday.
The two have already shared a few priceless moments across their respective careers, from wordless nods of respect to sweet postgame embraces on the field. Rodgers, for his part, has had nothing but good things to say about Tomlin. Back in 2021, Rodgers gave the longtime Steelers coach his flowers prior to a Packers-Steelers regular-season game.
"I've been around a lot of Pittsburgh people over the years, and I have loved my time with all of them," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "I have learned to speak the language really well... It's a great blue-collar town. It's got a lot of history, that city. Mike Tomlin, been there forever... I have a ton of respect for Mike, I think he's a fantastic coach, I love the way that he leads, I love the way that he talks after games, he also seems to keep things really even-keeled, and it looks like he's somebody that the players love playing for."
Nothing but love and respect between the two greats—for now.
It'll be interesting to see how Rodgers and Tomlin's relationship develops over the course of the upcoming season and how the NFL veterans' personalities will gel together. Either way, it should make for an exciting campaign that hopefully won't end in injury or heartbreak for Rodgers, as his last two years with the Jets did.