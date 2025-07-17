The Six Biggest Moves the New-Look Steelers Pulled Off During Offseason
T.J. Watt becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with his new contract extension is just the latest big move the Pittsburgh Steelers have made this offseason. It seems like the Steelers are constantly making moves, and the team is going to look a lot different in the 2025 season as a result.
The Steelers have a big goal in mind with all these moves: winning their first playoff game since the 2016 season. Of course, the team would love to advance all the way to the Super Bowl, but ending the narrative of the Steelers' playoff struggles would be a good place to start.
Five months into the offseason, it's easy to forget what's happened ahead of the new season. In case you need a refresher on the Steelers' moves in particular, here's a run down of what the team's done in terms of signing new players, releasing other players and extending their stars, in chronological order.
March 9 – Acquired DK Metcalf in a Trade
The Steelers' offseason looked off to a promising start when the team traded for star receiver DK Metcalf in one of the first big trades of the year. Pittsburgh signed Metcalf to the franchise's biggest contract in their history (at the time) with a five-year, $150 million contract. Metcalf will likely become the face of the Steelers' offense for the next few years.
March 12 – Signed Super Bowl Champion Darius Slay
The Philadelphia Eagles released cornerback Darius Slay shortly after the team's Super Bowl win, and the Steelers immediately showed interest in the six-time Pro Bowler. Pittsburgh signed Slay to a one-year, $10 million deal on March 12. Slay will join a Steelers' defense already filled with star power.
May 7 – Traded WR George Pickens to Cowboys
George Pickens's tenure on the Steelers was full of ups and downs, to say the least, but his trade to the Dallas Cowboys in May was shocking to NFL fans. He continuously made headlines for controversial actions on the field last season, but the Cowboys evidently weren't concerned about that conduct. After the trade, Pickens posted (and deleted) that he "forced" the Steelers to trade him, so the two sides might not have ended on the best terms. Pickens was the team's top receiver the past two seasons, notching 1,140 yards in 2023 and 900 yards in '24.
June 5 – Signed Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers
It took months of "will they, won't they" for the Steelers to finally sign quarterback Aaron Rodgers in June. After the New York Jets released Rodgers following two disappointing seasons, rumors circulated that Pittsburgh would be the veteran's new landing spot. Rodgers played the long-game with the Steelers, waiting on "personal reasons" to delay his signing. But, in the end, Rodgers signed a one-year deal to lead the Steelers. The 2025 season is expected to be Rodgers's final in the NFL.
June 30 – Traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to Dolphins in Exchange for Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith
The Steelers and Dolphins shocked the NFL world on June 30 when it was first announced that star cornerback Jalen Ramsey would be heading to Pittsburgh. But, that wasn't all that went down. The two teams pulled off a rare player-for-player trade as the Steelers sent star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami in return. Pittsburgh also acquired tight end Jonnu Smith in the trade. Although gaining Ramsey should boost the Steelers' defense, losing Fitzpatrick, who was a solid member of the team the past five-plus seasons, will require some big adjustments in the secondary.
July 17 – Extended Star T.J. Watt With Historic Contract
After months of speculation regarding T.J. Watt's future on the Steelers amid a contract dispute, the team finally signed the star edge rusher to a historic extension. Watt will remain in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future, keeping that consistency on the team in a year where there's been a lot of shake-up.