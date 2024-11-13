Aaron Rodgers Had Four-Word Answer About His Desire to Play in 2025
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t found as much success as he would have liked in his first healthy season with the New York Jets, as his team currently sits third in the AFC East with a dismal 3-7 record.
Amid a year littered with plenty of dramatic storylines for the Jets, the veteran quarterback took a moment this week to ponder his future in the NFL. At 40 years old, Rodgers hasn’t been able to maintain his former All-Pro form, throwing for 15 touchdowns against seven interception and completing a so-so 62.4% of his passes. He's also gone 33 straight starts without throwing for 300 yards dating back to when he played for the Green Bay Packers.
Yet, Rodgers has been drinking the “fountain of youth,” and he appears to still hold at least some hope that he can lead the downtrodden Jets franchise out of the darkness.
Rodgers was asked in Wednesday’s media session whether the Jets’ current disappointing season has impacted his decision to play in 2025, to which he replied, “Not really, not for the negative.”
When asked more directly whether he wanted to play for the Jets next season, Rodgers said, “I think so, yeah.”
Rodgers signed a three-year, $112.5 million contract with the Jets following his trade in April 2023. His cap hit this season is a little over $17 million and increases to $23.5 million the next.
With the Jets’ offensive woes far from fixed, it’s difficult to tell whether Rodgers can truly help the team achieve its lofty playoff aspirations. But as far as his short-term future goes: He’ll be back.