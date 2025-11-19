NFL Insider Shares Aaron Rodgers Practice Update Amid Wrist Injury
We have an update on injured Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who exited Sunday's 34–12 win over the Bengals with what was determined to be a fracture in his left wrist.
Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers will not practice on Wednesday, but he is still hoping to play this weekend vs. the Bears, as was previously reported.
"Here's the situation, and it is certainly more positive right now than it was, I would say, 48 hours ago. Aaron Rodgers does have a fracture in his left wrist. Tests show that he does not need surgery, as me and Tom Pelissero reported yesterday, and then Mike Tomlin confirmed," Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.
"Tomlin said pain tolerance is not an issue. Really what it's gonna be is can they keep that wrist out of harm's way? Is it stable enough? Can he grip a football? These are all the things that Rodgers is now dealing with. Not gonna practice today, but certainly could practice later in the week, and is pushing to play against his Bears."
The upshot: The 41-year-old Rodgers will not practice Wednesday, but it sounds like it's possible he could later this week with the aim of playing in the game this weekend.
Aaron Rodgers Injury Timeline
Rodgers could be seen grabbing his wrist and seemingly wincing in pain while standing on the field during Sunday's game. Eventually, he exited the contest, and backup Mason Rudolph entered in his place.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Rodgers did suffer a fracture in his left wrist, but he won't need surgery to repair the injury. As for his availability this coming weekend, coach Mike Tomlin said later that day that, "Really, it's just about bracing and securing it for his comfort and safety," as well as "how functional he is."
"We'll see where the week leads us, and we'll take it day by day," Tomlin continued. "It's his body, so certainly he's going to be a component of the discussion."
If Rodgers is unavailable vs. the Bears in Week 12, Rudolph will start in his place.