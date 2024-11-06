Aaron Rodgers Reveals Jets WR He Wants to Target More After Mike Williams Trade
The New York Jets parted ways with Mike Williams at the 2024 trade deadline, offloading the veteran wide receiver in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With Williams out of town and Allen Lazard sidelined with an injury, there's a big hole behind Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams on the Jets' depth chart. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers hinted at what player he's hoping can step up and become a reliable weapon for him on offense.
Rodgers said that he wants second-year receiver Irv Charles to get more opportunities amid Williams' departure, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Charles, who is 27, has not made a single catch this season despite featuring in nine games. He's been with New York for two seasons, serving primarily on special teams.
He'll be competing with the likes of Malachi Corley and Xavier Gipson to fill the void left behind by Williams.
Charles has had a unique football career. After playing two seasons at Penn State in 2016 and '17, he was kicked off the team for violating team rules just before the 2017 Fiesta Bowl. He did not play college football again until 2021, when he was a member of the IUP Crimson Hawks in Division II. Charles later signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent.
Still seeking his first career reception, Rodgers indicated he's hopeful that Charles can have an impact on the offense in the coming weeks.