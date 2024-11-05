Jets Trade Veteran Receiver Mike Williams to Steelers
The New York Jets have traded veteran wide receiver Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The trade to Pittsburgh ends an underwhelming stint in New York for Williams, who has caught just 12 passes for 166 yards in nine games this season for the Jets. Williams, who just turned 30 in early October, will be out to prove that he's still as effective as he once was with the Los Angeles Chargers in a larger role. He missed most of last season due to torn ligaments in his knee.
Despite Allen Lazard being out due to injury, the Jets still elected to pull the trigger and trade Williams, who failed to develop any chemistry in the offense with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Williams will now suit up for the Steelers in an offense led by Russell Wilson where the team has been searching for a veteran pass catcher.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that the team was active in trade discussions on Tuesday morning, but declined to say whether or not the franchise would be adding a wide receiver.
"We're active participants in trade discussions, but we always are," Tomlin told the media on Tuesday morning.
Now the Steelers have found a proven pass catcher who will get a fresh start in hopes of reviving the Pittsburgh passing game.