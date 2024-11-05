SI

Jets Trade Veteran Receiver Mike Williams to Steelers

Williams will get a fresh start in Pittsburgh after an underwhelming stint in New York.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran wide receiver Mike Williams was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.
Veteran wide receiver Mike Williams was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have traded veteran wide receiver Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The trade to Pittsburgh ends an underwhelming stint in New York for Williams, who has caught just 12 passes for 166 yards in nine games this season for the Jets. Williams, who just turned 30 in early October, will be out to prove that he's still as effective as he once was with the Los Angeles Chargers in a larger role. He missed most of last season due to torn ligaments in his knee.

Despite Allen Lazard being out due to injury, the Jets still elected to pull the trigger and trade Williams, who failed to develop any chemistry in the offense with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Williams will now suit up for the Steelers in an offense led by Russell Wilson where the team has been searching for a veteran pass catcher.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that the team was active in trade discussions on Tuesday morning, but declined to say whether or not the franchise would be adding a wide receiver.

"We're active participants in trade discussions, but we always are," Tomlin told the media on Tuesday morning.

Now the Steelers have found a proven pass catcher who will get a fresh start in hopes of reviving the Pittsburgh passing game.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL