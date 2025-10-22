Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He Told Steelers OL Who Tackled Him During TD Celebration
After one of Aaron Rodgers’s four touchdown passes during Thursday’s loss to the Bengals, Steelers tackle Broderick Jones was very eager to celebrate with the franchise's quarterback.
Rodgers connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth on a sensational 68-yard touchdown pass during the game. While running to the end zone to celebrate with his teammates, Rodgers was unexpectedly taken down from behind. It wasn’t a tackle from an opposing player that brought down Rodgers, but instead his own teammate’s overzealous attempt to celebrate the touchdown with him.
Rodgers was effectively tackled by his own protector, and he didn’t appear too happy about it in the moment. On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked about the incident and made clear there’s nothing but love between him and Jones. He also joked that was the only time he was tackled in the loss.
"Brod is always the first one to come find me after a play. It could be a first big pass down to D.K. [Metcalf] on third down, he's coming and dapping me up. What you don't see after the video is he's coming over to me and shaking me and shaking me," Rodgers said while smiling, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.
He revealed the text message he sent his much-younger teammate after the game, saying, ”I love everything you're about, but also, I’m 41—You can’t be tackling me like that.”
”I love Brod, we had a couple laughs about it and I told him I’m getting him next. He better watch his back."
Rodgers certainly seems to enjoy Jones’s energy and enthusiasm, despite having to remind him that he's a bit too old to be roughousing to that degree.