Aaron Rodgers Had Blunt Quote About Jets’ Brutal Loss to Lowly Patriots
The New York Jets, remarkably, suffered their worst loss so far on Sunday in a season full of them, falling to the New England Patriots, 25-22.
The Pats are widely viewed as one of the worst teams in the league and lost their best offensive player in rookie quarterback Drake Maye to a head injury in the first half. Losing to that roster is bad enough on its own for New York, and even worse when considering how badly Gang Green needed this win.
Instead, the Jets fall to 2-6 and their season outlook looks quite dire. Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day, had a very blunt quote about the defeat when speaking to reporters after the game.
Winning is hard, and even harder when the team gets in its own way.
"The NFL is hard," Rodgers said to the media after acknowledging he was frustrated with the loss. "Hard to win. Harder when you make it difficult on yourself."
The Jets didn't turn the ball over but they did commit eight penalties for 55 yards and gave up a huge punt return to set up the Patriots for their third and final touchdown on the day. In other words, there were not a ton of self-inflicted wounds but just enough to seal their fate.
The loss will make this week a long one for the Jets, who are now tied with New England for last in the AFC East.