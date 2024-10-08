NFL Fans Had So Many Aaron Rodgers- Robert Saleh Jokes After Jets Fire Coach
The New York Jets' ugly start to the 2024 NFL season took a stunning turn Tuesday morning when the team fired head coach Robert Saleh. This comes after back-to-back losses, including one last Sunday in London to the Vikings which dropped the Jets to 2-3.
Aaron Rodgers has struggled out of the gates as he looks to complete his first full, injury-free season with the Jets. He recently seemed to disagree with Saleh after the coach questioned the offensive cadences following their brutal Week 4 loss to the Broncos.
NFL fans think the 40-year-old QB holds a lot of power within the franchise and they had a lot of jokes about him after Saleh got fired.
