NFL Fans Had So Many Aaron Rodgers- Robert Saleh Jokes After Jets Fire Coach

Robert Saleh's run as head coach of the Jets came to an end Tuesday when the team fired him.
The New York Jets' ugly start to the 2024 NFL season took a stunning turn Tuesday morning when the team fired head coach Robert Saleh. This comes after back-to-back losses, including one last Sunday in London to the Vikings which dropped the Jets to 2-3.

Aaron Rodgers has struggled out of the gates as he looks to complete his first full, injury-free season with the Jets. He recently seemed to disagree with Saleh after the coach questioned the offensive cadences following their brutal Week 4 loss to the Broncos.

NFL fans think the 40-year-old QB holds a lot of power within the franchise and they had a lot of jokes about him after Saleh got fired.

