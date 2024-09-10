Aaron Rodgers’s Frustrated Facial Expression vs. 49ers Became a Meme
Aaron Rodgers started his second straight season-opener for the New York Jets on Monday against the San Francisco 49ers. While the Jets trailed in the second half, Rodgers just lasting that long was a huge improvement over last year when he tore his Achilles.
Rodgers stayed on the field this time but the Jets still struggled offensively for most of the first half. That continued into the third quarter when Rodgers threw an incredibly unlucky interception on a throw to Garrett Wilson that was deflected and caught by a secondary defender.
An ESPN camera was in the perfect spot to catch Rodgers's reaction to the play. It was officially the New York Jets debut of the Aaron Rodgers face and it immediately became a meme.
Who knows what was going through his mind there, but it's unlikely it's the same kind of thought one experiences on a darkness retreat or ayahuasca.