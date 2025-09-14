Aaron Rodgers' Signature Guitar Fake Had Seahawks Defender Completely Lost
Unc's still got it!
In this story:
Aaron Rodgers is known for many things. A rocket arm, precise accuracy, darkness retreats, and some killer play-action fakes.
In the Steelers' Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks, the 41-year-old busted out his signature guitar fake—which looks like he's strumming a six-string—and had Seattle defender DeMarcus Lawrence completely lost trying to find the football.
Here's a look:
Rodgers' tenure in Pittsburgh is off to an up-and-down start. After tossing four touchdowns in last weekend’s win, and showing flashes of youth with his play fakes, the 41-year-old now led the Steelers to a two-touchdown defeat against the Seahawks in Week 2, 31–17, after a two-interception afternoon.
It's always a give-and-take with A-Rod.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published