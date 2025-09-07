Aaron Rodgers Had Cocky Gesture After Beating Jets in Steelers' Season Opener
The Aaron Rodgers era for the Steelers is off to a rosy start.
Rodgers led Pittsburgh to a thrilling 34-32 victory over the Jets to kick off the 2025 season, a high-scoring affair that not many fans saw coming in Week 1. The Steelers quarterback looked like his vintage self with four touchdowns and 229 passing yards, marking his first game with at least four passing touchdowns and no interceptions since the 2021 season. As for the cherry on top, Rodgers played spoiler in Justin Fields's first game with the Jets, which was very impressive in its own right (218 passing yards, one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns).
Rodgers, who was met with a chorus of boos when he first stepped into MetLife Stadium, walked off the field to a similar sentiment, with Jets fans letting him hear it following his drama-filled two-year stint in New York.
Rodgers, for his part, happily welcomed the noise. The 41-year-old lifted his finger to his ear in a cocky gesture as he celebrated his first win in the black-and-gold alongside coach Mike Tomlin and Cameron Heyward:
After his uber-productive outing, Rodgers arguably deserves to celebrate however he wants to. Call it cringe, or call it corny, but Rodgers delivered for the Steelers on Sunday afternoon, and he walked away with a sweet victory against his former team to boot.