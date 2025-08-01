Aaron Rodgers Gave Simple Reason for Taking Discount on Steelers Contract
The Pittsburgh Steelers will enjoy the talents of Aaron Rodgers under center this season, an arrangement that worked out nicely for the franchise after 2024 proved neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields was the answer. What's more, they landed Rodgers for a relative pittance as well. The future Hall of Fame quarterback inked a one-year deal worth $13.65 million to play in Pittsburgh. That annual salary ranks below what Daniel Jones will make this season and only slightly above Cam Ward's rookie year salary.
Rodgers was never going to command one of the highest QB salaries in the NFL heading into his age-41 season but it was also a surprise to see him sign for such a discount, even if he telegraphed it during free agency. The quarterback spoke to The Athletic on the matter and joked he did it for his new in-laws before offering up a simple (actual) explanation for why he was willing to accept a lower salary than nearly every other starter in the league.
“I was taking orders from my sister-in-law, Mia," Rodgers joked to Mike Silver. "She’s 20 and she’s the brains of the family; you just have to ask her.
"No — but that is partially serious for sure. Every team that I talked to, I said, ‘Listen, if I play, I’m not going to take a ton of money. I’ve made a ton of money. I don’t need the money.’"
Rodgers has, indeed, made a ton of money. According to Spotrac the longtime NFL star has accumulated over $380 million in career earnings through 20 seasons in the league. At that point the difference of $10 or $20 million is apparently immaterial.
Rodgers is where he wants to be, and clearly to him that matters more than any dollar amount.