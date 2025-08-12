SI

Aaron Rodgers Still Hates His New Helmet Just Weeks Ahead of Season Opener

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is struggling with his new helmet during training camp.
Aaron Rodgers continues to struggle with his new helmet.

During Steelers training camp, the 41-year-old quarterback has made it known that he sincerely dislikes the Schutt Air XP Pro VTD II, which he has been wearing throughout training camp. Rodgers used the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD last season, but it has now been banned for failing to meet the NFL's new safety standards.

"I don't like it," Rodgers said of his new helmet. "I'm trying to change. We're in the process still. It looks like a damn spaceship out there. We've got to change it. The face mask doesn't fit the helmet because that's an old face mask, obviously just like I'm old, but we're trying to find the right helmet right now."

This has been an issue for a while. At minicamp earlier this summer, Rodgers had similar complaints. He said, "I can't stand the helmet. I've worn a Schutt for 20 years, and somehow it finally didn't pass the safety standard."

Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.65 million deal with Pittsburgh in June after two disappointing seasons with the Jets. He had a scare on Tuesday after being stepped on in practice, but appears to be O.K.

We are just more than three weeks from the season kicking off, and the four-time NFL MVP still doesn't have a helmet he can use.

