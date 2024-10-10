Aaron Rodgers Supported Jets' Move to Strip Nathaniel Hackett of Play-Calling Duties
When New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich on Thursday told reporters that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett would be stripped of his play-calling duties in favor of passing game coordinator Todd Downing moving forward, many wondered how quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who spent three seasons with Hackett in Green Bay and has maintained a good relationship with the coach, would react to the news.
Ulbrich, when asked about Rodgers's reaction, said that the veteran quarterback was "supportive" of the move.
"It was obviously ... not necessarily shocked, but we all are familiar with the relationship he has with Nathaniel," Ulbrich said. "And they’re very, very good friends that go back a long way. He understood the decision and he was supportive of the decision. And I’m fortunate for that."
"So, I talked to him, I talked to a lot of offensive players—and defensive players for that matter—before making this decision."
Hackett was the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021, during which Rodgers won back-to-back NFL MVPs in two of those years. Rodgers has been very complimentary of Hackett, who he called "arguably my favorite coach I've ever had in the NFL" in a July 2023 interview. He was also a staunch defender of Hackett when he was openly criticized by Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton in an interview last year.
But the results have not been great for Hackett in two seasons in New York. Bogged down by the quarterback play of Zach Wilson after Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury just four snaps into the 2023 season, the Jets finished 31st in total yards per game and 29th in points per game in Hackett's first year calling the plays.
With Rodgers in tow, the results haven't been much better in 2024. Entering Week 6, New York ranks 27th in yards per game and 25th in points per game.
Rodgers, during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, maintained that his relationship with Hackett remains strong.
"Our relationship is great," Rodgers said about Hackett. "It always has been and always will be. There was going to be some things that needed to be changed regardless of what happened to Robert and we just haven't been playing consistent on offense."
After the firing of Robert Saleh and the demotion of Hackett, the Jets' operation will feature a new head coach and play-caller entering a pivotal Week 6 game against the division-rival Buffalo Bills.