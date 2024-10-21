Aaron Rodgers Takes Hostile Shot at New York Media After Jets’ Loss to Steelers
The New York Jets’ season is turning into a full-fledged catastrophe after Sunday night’s loss to Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets fell to third in the AFC East with the defeat and are 2-5 on the year.
With the ship slowly sinking, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t resist taking an unprovoked dig at the New York media following the team’s 37-15 defeat.
Rodgers, who has strong ties to ESPN personality Pat McAfee, is well-known for criticizing the media in the past and continued that trend in Sunday’s postgame presser. When asked how he and the Jets will keep the belief in the locker room, he fired back at reporters with a hostile line.
“Stop listening to you guys, number one,” Rodgers said.
“Number two, gotta be accountable, I gotta play better. That’s the key. I gotta play better, I gotta find a way to run the ball better so we can action pass, I thought we did some nice things in the passing game, Breece (Hall) obviously had a couple really nice ones… But we gotta run the ball better and I gotta play better,” continued Rodgers.
Rodgers was outshined by Wilson on Sunday, completing 24 of 39 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown against two interceptions. The 40-year-old quarterback spread the ball around a talented supporting cast of Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Davante Adams and built up a 15-6 lead in the second quarter, but the Jets’ offensive misfirings and defensive struggles in the second half saw the team drop its fourth straight game.
The Jets will go back to the drawing board and try to salvage what’s looking more and more like a lost year in next week’s matchup against the New England Patriots.