Aaron Rodgers Had Cringe Joke About ‘Darkness’ When Asked About Potential Return to Jets

Rodgers won't be doing a darkness retreat this offseason as he makes a decision about his future.

Ryan Phillips

Rodgers and the New York Jets enter Week 18 with a 4-12 record.
Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Aaron Rodgers had jokes when asked about making a decision on his football future this offseason.

On Wednesday, the New York Jets quarterback was asked how he would make a decision on whether or not he wants to return to the NFL in 2025. He made a joke, but then had a thoughtful answer about it.

"Probably darkness again," Rodgers said with a smile. "No, I think I'm done with that. I won't be doing any darkness retreats this offseason."

Rodgers then went on to say this year felt almost like a rookie season to him because of the lack of a break due to rehabilitating from a torn Achilles tendon.

It makes sense that Rodgers would feel worn down mentally after dealing with the grind of rehab and then going right into this season, which was his first full campaign with the Jets.

The four-time NFL MVP and his team have not met expectations in 2024. Gang Green enters Week 18 at 4-12, while head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas have both been fired.

Rodgers has also struggled all year long. The 41-year-old has completed 63.0% of his passes for 3,623 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His passer rating (89.1) is the lowest he's registered since 2006 when he was backing up Brett Favre with the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, his QBR (48.3) ranks 25th in the NFL.

It will be a fascinating offseason for Rodgers and the Jets.

Published
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

