Aaron Rodgers, Tiptoeing Around 'Tampering', Addresses Davante Adams-Jets Trade Buzz
Aaron Rodgers has been around the block more than a few times.
That's why the New York Jets quarterback, aware of the recent trade buzz surrounding his good friend and former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams, was fully prepared to carefully respond to a question about the Las Vegas Raiders wideout during a media session in London on Friday.
"I don't know how much I can say about it because of tampering, but I still have a close friendship with him," Rodgers said with a smile. "We spent time in the offseason together. He's a great guy and a great player."
It was reported on Tuesday that Adams, who expressed frustration with his role in the Raiders offense last season, and also made telling comments during an episode of Netflix's documentary Receiver, reportedly requested a trade from the Raiders. Las Vegas, which rebuffed overtures for the three-time All-Pro ahead of last year's trade deadline, is open to a deal that includes a second-round draft pick and additional compensation.
Complicating matters is Adams's contract. The star receiver is under contract through the end of the 2026 season and his base salary balloons to $35.6 million next year. Several teams, such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, are interested in pursuing Adams, but only if the Raiders eat a portion of his salary. Other teams interested—or clubs that have piqued Adams's interest—are Rodgers's Jets, the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and even the San Francisco 49ers.
Meanwhile, teams around the league reportedly believe Adams is attempting to engineer a trade to the Jets.
Despite his somewhat coy response to the question about Adams, Rodgers seemingly also has interest in a reunion with the talented pass-catcher. During a July appearance on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams, Adams said that Rodgers has been "in the ear" about the two playing together again.
Then, a a few days later at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, at which Rodgers was playing alongside Adams, the Jets QB told a reporter that he "can't wait to play with him [Adams] again."
During their eight seasons in Green Bay, Rodgers and Adams connected for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. Rodgers won two straight MVP awards in 2020 and '21, and Adams established himself as arguably the best receiver in the league with back-to-back All-Pro campaigns during those two seasons.
It's clear that reuniting with his old friend would be a situational upgrade over where Adams is now. Rodgers even acknowledged that a change of scenery in general could be beneficial for Adams.
"The grass is green where you water it," Rodgers said. "There's the fear-mongering that goes along with the adage that the grass is not always greener on the other side. But grass is greener where you water it."
"You put the time and you put the intention and attention to whatever you're doing, you can make a special situation out of being anywhere."