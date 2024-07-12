Aaron Rodgers Keeps NFL Fans Guessing With Davante Adams Comment at Golf Tournament
Four-time AP NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has NFL fans in a tizzy after he made a comment about Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver—and former Green Bay Packers teammate—Davante Adams during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev.
While walking off the green at Edgewood, Rodgers was asked how he feels new Raiders offensive coordinator will "utilize Davante Adams." The Jets quarterback, never one to shy away from trolling, seized his opportunity at the mention of his former teammate, making a comment with multiple meanings behind it.
“I love Davante Adams, I can’t wait to play with him…again," Rodgers said.
On the surface level, this is just Rodgers expressing how excited he is to golf alongside Adams. On a deeper level, this is Rodgers, who spent eight seasons with Adams in Green Bay, perhaps adding fuel to the fire of rumors about he and Adams reuniting in New York.
After all, Adams himself, during a Tuesday appearance on the Up & Adams show, revealed to sportscaster Kay Adams that Rodgers has been "in his ear" about playing together again.
"He’s in the ear, that’s for sure,” Adams said. "But it’s not as easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that, but like I said, I’m a Raider and he knows that.”
Adams was not shy about expressing his frustrations with the Raiders during a tough 2023 season that resulted in the firing of then-head coach Josh McDaniels. But Adams seemed rejuvenated playing for interim head coach—and now current head coach—Antonio Pierce.
But that didn't stop Rodgers's Jets from reportedly inquiring about a trade for Adams back in November of 2023, only to be rebuffed by Las Vegas.
Rodgers, clearly aware Adams made such comments only days ago, and no stranger to the fact that he'll be sharing a golf course with his old teammate, knew exactly what he was doing here.