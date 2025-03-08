Aaron Rodgers, Vikings Reported Interest Has Everybody Making Brett Favre Jokes
The Offseason of Aaron Rodgers just got a little more interesting after news of the Minnesota Vikings' reported interest in the veteran quarterback.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Vikings are considered a "dark horse" in the Rodgers sweepstakes while The Athletic's Dianna Russini said the Vikings "could show interest" in Rodgers if they are unable to re-sign Daniel Jones.
Rodgers has already been heavily rumored to land on the New York Giants, who reportedly contacted the 41-year-old after his release from the Jets.
With the Vikings now allegedly in the mix, fans are making the obvious parallels between Rodgers's NFL career and Brett Favre's. After 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Favre played with the Jets for one season before hopping over to the Vikings to finish his career.
The Rodgers-Favre jokes were low-hanging fruit on social media: