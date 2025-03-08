SI

Aaron Rodgers, Vikings Reported Interest Has Everybody Making Brett Favre Jokes

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Offseason of Aaron Rodgers just got a little more interesting after news of the Minnesota Vikings' reported interest in the veteran quarterback.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Vikings are considered a "dark horse" in the Rodgers sweepstakes while The Athletic's Dianna Russini said the Vikings "could show interest" in Rodgers if they are unable to re-sign Daniel Jones.

Rodgers has already been heavily rumored to land on the New York Giants, who reportedly contacted the 41-year-old after his release from the Jets.

With the Vikings now allegedly in the mix, fans are making the obvious parallels between Rodgers's NFL career and Brett Favre's. After 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Favre played with the Jets for one season before hopping over to the Vikings to finish his career.

The Rodgers-Favre jokes were low-hanging fruit on social media:

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

