Aaron Rodgers Watching Steelers Do the Tush Push Without Him Led to Lots of Jokes
The Steelers picked up a big win overseas against the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland as they were able to avoid a late collapse and roll on to their third victory of the young season.
The Steelers-Vikings matchup produced a few unexpectedly funny moments, such as Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey's hilarious celebration after what he thought was a scoop and score. At another point in the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers also had a comical highlight of his own for... doing absolutely nothing on a Steelers' tush push.
Pittsburgh was trying to pull off the quarterback sneak play during one short yardage situation, but instead of Rodgers they had tight end Darnell Washington take the snap as the tush that would be pushed.
Rodgers, meanwhile, stood a few yards back from the play with his hands on his hips supervising his teammates. After it looked like the Steelers' tush push was successful, Rodgers celebrated with a confident first-down gesture.
The game's broadcasters loved watching Rodgers's form as the play unfolded:
NFL fans had lots of jokes about Rodgers letting his teammates do the gritty work: