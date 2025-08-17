Abdul Carter Flames Jets After NFL Posts Highlight of Him Getting Barreled
Giants rookie defensive end Abdul Carter was the subject of a grueling chip block from Jets tight end Stone Smartt during their preseason game on Saturday night, leaving him sprawled on the MetLife Stadium turf. It was quite the welcome to the NFL moment for the No. 3 overall pick.
Speaking of the NFL, the league posted the highlight on X soon after—and sparked quite the rebuttal from Carter in response:
"Might be the only highlight of the Jets all season and we put BTA," he wrote in a quote-post. "Weak ass chip ate that mf like bbq."
Note to the NFL: Don't post lowlights of Abdul Carter.
The former Penn State star registered one tackle on the evening while playing limited snaps as he gets ready for what will likely be an increased role in the regular season.
Sometimes, you just have to get knocked on your behind.