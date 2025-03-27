SI

Top Penn State Draft Prospect Will Not Work Out During Pro Day

Pro day for the Nittany Lions is March 28.

Brigid Kennedy

General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium on Oct 31, 2015.
General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium on Oct 31, 2015. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Top draft prospect Abdul Carter, an edge rusher out of Penn State, will not work out at his pro day on Friday, his agent said Thursday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Carter is "still finishing up rehab on the shoulder injury he had from the Boise State game,” explained his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. “He may still do a workout for teams sometime in mid-April.”

Carter did not work out at the NFL combine in February due to rehab for the same shoulder injury. He did attend the event, however, and was able to take part in physical exams and interviews. At the time, Rosenhaus said he expected the edge would be recovered in time for his pro day on March 28.

The 6'3", 259-pound Carter recorded 68 total tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles in his 2024 season. He was also the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL