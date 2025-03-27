Top Penn State Draft Prospect Will Not Work Out During Pro Day
Top draft prospect Abdul Carter, an edge rusher out of Penn State, will not work out at his pro day on Friday, his agent said Thursday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Carter is "still finishing up rehab on the shoulder injury he had from the Boise State game,” explained his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. “He may still do a workout for teams sometime in mid-April.”
Carter did not work out at the NFL combine in February due to rehab for the same shoulder injury. He did attend the event, however, and was able to take part in physical exams and interviews. At the time, Rosenhaus said he expected the edge would be recovered in time for his pro day on March 28.
The 6'3", 259-pound Carter recorded 68 total tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles in his 2024 season. He was also the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.