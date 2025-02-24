Penn State Star Abdul Carter Makes Workout Plans Known for NFL Combine
Penn State Nittany Lions star defensive end Abdul Carter, who is projected to be one of the top picks in April's NFL draft, will not work out at the NFL scouting combine as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Carter played through a serious shoulder injury in Penn State's College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame, showing quite well against a stout Fighting Irish offensive line while operating with essentially one healthy arm.
Carter's agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represented Carter while he was at Penn State and continues to represent him as he makes the jump to the NFL, said that the expectation is that Carter "will be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State."
While Carter will not workout in Indianapolis, he will be in attendance to take physical exams with prospective teams, and will interview with teams throughout the week.
Carter was just cleared to resume training, but is not quite where he needs to be for a full-blown combine workout. Penn State's pro day, where Carter is expected to workout, is not until March 28, giving the star defensive end a full month to ramp up his activity.
Carter was named a first-team All-American at defensive end this past season after recording 68 combined tackles, including 24 for loss, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Nittany Lions.