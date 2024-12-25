Adam Schefter Claps Back at Mike Florio After Accusation of Puppeteering by Agent
Former Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll reportedly has interest in returning to the NFL, and the 73-year-old seemingly has his eyes on the Chicago Bears' soon-to-be vacancy at head coach.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, which led Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk to make the accusation that the ESPN NFL Insider was doing the bidding of Carroll's agent by loudly broadcasting the scoop on Christmas Day.
Well, Schefter didn't appreciate that one bit.
The ESPN newsbreaker took to X (formerly Twitter) and firmly refuted Florio's claim.
"Everything you say here is 100 percent wrong," Schefter wrote. "Keep up the guess work and Merry Christmas."
Florio, in an attempt to make his own situation look better, took a subtle dig at sports talk host and Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball coach Doug Gottlieb, with whom Schefter also clashed with on social media.
At least Schefter wished Florio a Merry Christmas.