Adam Schefter Replicated Iconic Jason Kelce Outfit on 'Monday Night Countdown'

Schefter wore a Mummers costume like Kelce did at the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory parade.

Ryan Phillips

Jason Kelce returned to Philadelphia Monday night like a conquering hero and everyone was paying tribute, even Adam Schefter.

Kelce was in Philly with ESPN's Monday Night Countdown crew before the Eagles faced the Atlanta Falcons. He tailgated and danced his heart out, then went to the desk to do his job. But it didn't take long for another tribute to Kelce's 13-year career in Philadelphia to surface.

During Monday Night Countdown, the crew welcomed Adam Schefter, who was inside Lincoln Financial Field. As Schefter popped up on screen, he was dressed in a Mummers costume, similar to what Kelce wore during the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory parade in 2018. The entire crew immediately broke into laughter.

That's just perfect. Good on Schefter committing fully to the bit. And, just to go on record, Kelce wore it better.

Kelce is back in Philly after retiring following a 13-year career, all spent with the Eagles. The six-time first-team All-Pro seems to be loving every minute of his return.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

