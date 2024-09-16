Adam Schefter Replicated Iconic Jason Kelce Outfit on 'Monday Night Countdown'
Jason Kelce returned to Philadelphia Monday night like a conquering hero and everyone was paying tribute, even Adam Schefter.
Kelce was in Philly with ESPN's Monday Night Countdown crew before the Eagles faced the Atlanta Falcons. He tailgated and danced his heart out, then went to the desk to do his job. But it didn't take long for another tribute to Kelce's 13-year career in Philadelphia to surface.
During Monday Night Countdown, the crew welcomed Adam Schefter, who was inside Lincoln Financial Field. As Schefter popped up on screen, he was dressed in a Mummers costume, similar to what Kelce wore during the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory parade in 2018. The entire crew immediately broke into laughter.
Video is below.
That's just perfect. Good on Schefter committing fully to the bit. And, just to go on record, Kelce wore it better.
Kelce is back in Philly after retiring following a 13-year career, all spent with the Eagles. The six-time first-team All-Pro seems to be loving every minute of his return.