Adam Schefter Takes Call During ‘Get Up’ Appearance to Break Coach Firing News
Adam Schefter was on Get Up Monday morning when his phone rang. Since it's Black Monday in the NFL, Schefter took the call, raising his finger to tell his ESPN co-workers to hold on one second.
As the producer cut away from Schefter's empty space in front of a book shelf, host Mike Greenberg insisted they leave the box up so they could see the magic happen. Schefter returned a few seconds later, still on the phone. After he hung up he started typing and then the news that the Bengals had fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo hit social media.
Get Up then briefly left Schefter to continue to discuss Brian Daboll returning to the Giants next season. During that discussion Dan Orlovsky looked at his phone, presumably read Schefter's post and showed it to Marcus Spears. Orlovsky then spent a few awkward moments looking off-camera, waiting for producers to bring Schefter back on.
Less than two minutes after Schefter's phone rang he was back on ESPN with a BREAKING NEWS chyron to report Anarumo had been fired.
So that's why Schefter always has his phone on. And that's how quickly they can put it all together on live television.