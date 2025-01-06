Bengals Make Predictable Coaching Move After Missing NFL Playoffs
The Cincinnati Bengals made a strong push for the playoffs down the stretch of the 2024 season but it ultimately wasn't enough. Despite the remarkable efforts of Joe Burrow and company the Bengals were eliminated after the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.
For a team with championship aspirations such a disappointing outcome always comes with severe consequences. On Monday those consequences revealed themselves for the Bengals as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the franchise fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Anarumo was once seen as a rising star in the coaching ranks after the Bengals made their surprise run to the Super Bowl in 2022. But the seasons since haven't been good ones for Cincinnati's defense. Anarumo's unit ranked 31st in yards per game in 2023 and 25th in 2024. There were flashes of the defense tightening up during the Bengals' five-game win streak to end the season but clearly it wasn't good enough for the organization.
With Anarumo on the outs it seems set in stone that head coach Zac Taylor will return for another season at the helm. The Bengals now search for a new leader to their defense and overall are facing a very important offseason of decision-making.