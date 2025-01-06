Giants Fans Fuming Over Franchise’s Decision to Keep Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen
The New York Giants are sticking with their guns.
Giants owner John Mara announced the franchise's decision to retain general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in a questionable move that sent ripples across the NFL community on Monday.
Daboll will get a fourth year to lead the team after a dismal 3-14 season in which the Giants painfully cycled through three different quarterbacks and ranked at the bottom of the league in points and yards on offense.
It's no surprise that many Giants fans have their plentiful doubts about the organization, particularly with Schoen for his dubious handling of the Saquon Barkley situation and for paying quarterback Daniel Jones this past offseason.
Those fans vented their frustrations over Mara's decision on social media.
Daboll and Schoen are set to enter what looks like a do-or-die year in 2025 that could have franchise-altering implications, as the Giants currently hold the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft and are sniffing around for their next starting quarterback.