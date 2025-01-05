Adam Schefter Thinks Some NFL Teams Could Call Steelers About Mike Tomlin's Availability
After losing their fourth straight game on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers are limping into the postseason at 10-7 and questions have begun to arise about head coach Mike Tomlin's job security.
On the topic, ESPN's Adam Schefter added another layer to the 52-year-old's potential future in Pittsburgh on Sunday morning:
"One other coaching note," said the insider in a coaching carousel segment. "I think that there are going to be teams out there that have watched the way the Pittsburgh Steelers season has ended and wonder whether they should call the Steelers to see if they should inquire about whether the Steelers would be willing to move on from Mike Tomlin and move him to another organization.
"I don't think Pittsburgh will do that," Schefter continued. "That has not been what they've been about, and there's no indication that they would, but I do think there are teams wondering whether they should lob in a call just to see if they can stir Pittsburgh's interest."
Trading coaches has been quite the topic of discussion this season—with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio floating the idea of Kyle Shanahan being shipped to Chicago earlier this month and FOX's Jay Glazer mentioning just this morning that team's are interested in potentially dealing for Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.
While it's interesting idea, the execution of a trading a coach is ultimately unlikely.
Tomlin's Steelers have had a winning record every season he's been at the helm, and are headed to the postseason for the fourth time in the last five years.