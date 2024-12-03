Mike Florio Floats Potential Kyle Shanahan Trade to NFC North Team This Offseason
With the San Francisco 49ers immersed in an injury plagued season filled with disappointment, could the franchise be looking to make a change at head coach?
If so, the 49ers should give the Chicago Bears a call to see if they're willing to part with draft compensation in exchange for Shanahan, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio suggested speculatively on a radio appearance with 670 The Score in Chicago on Tuesday.
"I feel like [Shanahan] is on the Andy Reid path where he is never going to reach his full potential unless he goes to a new team," Florio said. "And his dad's from Illinois. There's kind of an appeal to that. For conversation purposes, what would you give up to get Kyle Shanahan? How much would you give up to get him? Because I think you should at least have that conversation because the 49ers almost traded Jim Harbaugh to the Browns 10 years ago. Harbaugh said no or else they would have done it. Who knows? If Jed York is thinking about making a change, this might be a great opportunity."
The Bears fired coach Matt Eberflus on Friday following his Thanksgiving Day clock management debacle, and the 49ers are struggling with significant injuries to running backs Christian McCaffery and Jordan Mason, as well as the continued shoulder ailment of Brock Purdy, who has been banged up for about a month.
The trade may seem far-fetched on the surface, but don't rule out the potential for the 49ers to consider moving on from Shanahan following the season.