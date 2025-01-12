Adam Schefter Weighs In On Mike Tomlin’s Future With Steelers After Loss to Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers had their season come to an end Saturday night in Baltimore, as they lost to the rival Ravens, 28-14. It was their fifth straight defeat to finish the year, which isn't the best of ways to enter the offseason.
While the team has a few big-name players set to hit free agency, including quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Najee Harris, some have wondered what this latest early playoff exit could mean for the future of longtime head coach Mike Tomlin.
ESPN's Adam Schefter addressed the situation Sunday morning, saying one team did reach out to the Steelers recently about Tomlin but were told the coach has a no-trade clause in his contract. Schefter also said there is no indication that the franchise is looking to move on from Tomlin, who has been the team's head coach since 2007.
"Anything that would happen in Pittsburg involving Mike Tomlin would come with his consent and his consent only," Schefter said of a possible trade for the coach. "A loss like last night’s might further teams to look into it. Pittsburgh hasn’t given any indication it wants to move on from Mike Tomlin and this has been the most patient franchise not just in football, but maybe sports. When Bill Cowher was struggling at the end and fans in Pittsburgh wanted him gone, the Rooneys stuck with him and he wound up winning another Super Bowl. There’s no indication this franchise wants to move on from Mike Tomlin right now. But this is an organization right now that is going to have to address some issues in the offseason."
Here are Schefter's full comments: