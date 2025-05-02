Former All-Pro Wide Receiver Hints at Potential Retirement After 2025 Season
Come the fall, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen will be entering his eleventh NFL season. And there's a chance it could also be his last.
Speaking to The Athletic's Joe Person on Friday, Thielen acknowledged that his career is "winding down," noting that although he and his family decided he'd like to play again this year, they'll be having a similar discussion at the end of this upcoming season, too.
"I told you guys at the end of the season, like every year, you look back and you say, 'Hey, what left do I have to give to this game?' I talked to my family and they wanted me to keep playing. So it will be the same process [at the end of next season]," Thielen said.
He continued: "Not going to think about that right now, going to focus on being the best football player I can possibly be. You have to have that mindset in this league. And then once the season is over, evaluate, see where the team's at, see where I'm at individually and as a family and figure it out. But yeah, definitely winding down my career, but excited about this year and what could happen."
Watch that answer below:
Thielen has proven himself a consistent receiving option across his eleven years in the league, during which he has racked up 8,311 yards and 64 total touchdowns, plus two Pro Bowl nods and one second-team All-Pro honor.
After spending the first nine years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, the wideout signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. The 34-year-old had previously said in February that he thought the 2024 season might have been his last, but he ultimately decided to give it another go, even getting himself a pay raise for 2025 in a revised deal signed this offseason.
He will be entering the final year of his 2023 deal in the fall.